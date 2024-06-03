Microsoft has confirmed layoffs in a mixed reality unit, but the company will continue to sell the Hololens 2 headsets.The company is also saying that they are cutting hundreds of employees from its Azure Cloud business.

The US jobs report will be announced on Friday. When companies start to layoff employees it tends to beget more layoffs (no business wants to be last in cutting).

The tech industry has been hit with layoffs anecdotally. Meanwhile, the services sector continues to support as spending at restaurants and services has helped support that industry (in general).

That mix may not be great for future growth which is likely the signals some of the Fed officials are seeing and commenting on more recently heading into the June meeting.

PS The Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate for Q2 fell to 1.8% today. That is down from 2.7% on May 31