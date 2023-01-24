Microsoft is out with their earnings early and they are mixed.
- Revenues came in at $52.70 billion versus $52.97 billion expected
- Adjusted earnings-per-share came in at $2.32 versus $2.30
- Productivity and business processes revenues $17 billion versus $16.8 billion expected
- Intelligent cloud revenues $21.5 billion versus $21.43 billion expected
- More personal computing revenue $14.24 billion versus expected $14.74 billion
- capital expenditures $6.27 billion versus expected $6.63 billion
- Azure revenues 31% versus 30.6% estimate
Microsoft shares are trading up 4.53% at $252.95 (4:03 PM ET)
In other earnings:
Texas Instruments:
- Earnings-per-share $2.13 versus $1.98 expected
- Revenues came in at $4.67 billion versus $4.62 billion
Texas Instruments shares are trading at $178.87 up from $176.99 at the close (4:06 PM ET)
Intuitive Surgical:
- Adjusted earnings-per-share $1.23 versus expected $1.25
- Revenues $1.66 billion versus $1.67 billion expected
Intuitive surgical stock is trading at $254.01 down -1.54% from the closing level of $257.98 (4:10 PM ET)