Microsoft is out with their earnings early and they are mixed.

Revenues came in at $52.70 billion versus $52.97 billion expected

Adjusted earnings-per-share came in at $2.32 versus $2.30

Productivity and business processes revenues $17 billion versus $16.8 billion expected

Intelligent cloud revenues $21.5 billion versus $21.43 billion expected

More personal computing revenue $14.24 billion versus expected $14.74 billion

capital expenditures $6.27 billion versus expected $6.63 billion

Azure revenues 31% versus 30.6% estimate

Microsoft shares are trading up 4.53% at $252.95 (4:03 PM ET)

In other earnings:

Texas Instruments:

Earnings-per-share $2.13 versus $1.98 expected

Revenues came in at $4.67 billion versus $4.62 billion

Texas Instruments shares are trading at $178.87 up from $176.99 at the close (4:06 PM ET)

Intuitive Surgical:

Adjusted earnings-per-share $1.23 versus expected $1.25

Revenues $1.66 billion versus $1.67 billion expected

Intuitive surgical stock is trading at $254.01 down -1.54% from the closing level of $257.98 (4:10 PM ET)