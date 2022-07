Earnings-per-share $2.23 vs. $2.29 expected

Revenues $51.9B vs. expectations of $52.45 billion

productivity and business processes revenues $16.6 billion vs. $16.68 billion

intelligent cloud revenue $20.91 billion vs. $21.07 billion

more personal computing revenues $14.36 billion vs. $14.67 billion estimate

operating income $20.53 billion vs. $21.06 billion

capital expenditures $6.87 billion vs. $6.37 billion

azure growth 40% vs 43.1% estimate

Microsoft shares are trading down $5.23 or -2.08% (4:07 PM ET)