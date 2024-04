Microsoft is out with its earnings and beat on the top and bottom lines:

EPS$2.94 versus $2.82 estimate

Revenues of $61.869 versus $60.82 billion estimate

other details:

productivity and business processes $19.57 billion versus $19.54 billion estimate

intelligent cloud $26.7 billion versus expected $26.25 billion

more personal computing $15.58 billion was expected $15.07 billion expected

Microsoft shares are trading higher by $21 or 5.5% in after-hours trading