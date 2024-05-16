ICYMI, the Wall Street Journal (gated) had the report overnight.

Microsoft has around 700 - 800 employees in its China-based cloud-computing and artificial-intelligence operations to consider transferring outside the country

Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

This comes in the midst of a deterioration in relations between the US and China on tech-related matters, including the US administration placing tighter curbs around China's ability to develop state-of-the-art AI, such as cutting China off from advanced-chip purchases and equipment.

While the Journal is gated, Reuters have a bit more info that is not gated if you wish.

This will weigh on China-proxy trades (it has already) such as AUD. China will not be happy with this and there will be retaliatory measures.