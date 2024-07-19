The cause pointed out by Microsoft was that there was a flawed update of CrowdStrike program that took down its systems. That has resulted in massive IT failures and outages across the globe, hindering services and businesses all around. CrowdStrike did also earlier say that they had deployed a fix to the issue while confirming that it was not a cyberattack.

In a day and age where we rely so much on programming and machine functions to go about our day, it's a good reminder of the simpler times when a lot of the tasks were done manually. And those days were not too long ago. It's amazing how far technology has come in the last 10-15 years. But also scary on how we have grown to be so reliant on it as well now.