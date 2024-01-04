Microsoft is to introduce a new keyboard key for the first time since it launched the Windows key all the way back in 1994. The debut of the Copilot key will be in February this year, as it will be available on laptops and desktop keyboards Microsoft’s OEM partners then.

According to Microsoft, pressing the Copilot key will "bring up Copilot allowing you to search for content on the web, as well as your own content, and general PC features via the app’s generative AI functionality". In a way, it is designed to act as a kind of smart assistant tool to be used at your disposal at any given time.

