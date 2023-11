In case you missed the news then: Sam Altman forced out as OpenAI CEO

Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, has now come out with the news that Sam Altman alongside former OpenAI co-founder, Greg Brockman, will join the company to lead a new advanced AI research team. The full tweet can be found here. This is a symbolic move by Microsoft and in the battle to be top dog in the AI space, this is certainly a big win for the company I would say.