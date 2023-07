Bloomberg is reporting that Microsoft wins the US nod to buy Activision. The decision would be a loss for the FTC which tried to stop the deal.

Meanwhile in the UK, their regulatory agency has blocked the deal. So the deal has still a long way to go.

Activision shares are currently trading up $3.37 or 4.07% at $86.07. It's low for the day reached $82.55. Microsoft shares are down $-1.70 or -0.51% at $330.20. It's a low was at $327.