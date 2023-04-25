Microsoft earnings beat on the top and bottom line:

Microsoft shares are trading at $287.11 after closing at $275.56 up 4.20%.

Google also came in better

  • Revenues 69.8B versus a $68.96 billion expected
  • EPS $1.17 versus $1.08 expected
  • YouTube revenue $6.69 billion versus expected $6.65 billion expected
  • advertising revenue $54.55 billion versus $53.79 billion expected
  • service revenues $61.96 billion versus $61.27 billion expected
  • cloud revenue $7.45 billion versus $7.46 billion expected

Shares of Alphabet are trading up around 4.1% in after-hours trading (4:07 PM ET)

In other earnings:

Texas Instruments:

  • EPS $1.95 versus $1.78 expected
  • revenues come in at $4.3 billion versus $4.3 billion expected
  • For the next quarter see EPS at $1.62 – $1.88 versus expectations of $1.83 on revenues of $4.17 billion – $4.53 billion (expected $4.44 billion)

Shares of Texas Instruments are trading down to $167.50 versus $169.39 closing level

Visa:

  • earnings-per-share $2.09 versus $1.99 expected
  • revenues of $7.99 billion versus $7.79 billion expected

Visa shares are trading up $4.65 or 2.03% at $234 in after-hours trading.

Chipotle

  • EPS $10.50 versus $8.92 estimate
  • revenues $2.37 billion versus $2.34 billion estimate

Chipotle shares are trading up 3% at $1837.72