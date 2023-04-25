Microsoft earnings beat on the top and bottom line:
- Earnings -per-share $2.45 versus $2.23 expected
- Revenues $52.9 billion versus $51.02 billion expected
- Cloud revenue $28.5 billion versus $28.15 billion expected
- Intelligent cloud revenue $22.1 billion, up 16%
- Productivity and business processes +11% to $17.5 billion
Microsoft shares are trading at $287.11 after closing at $275.56 up 4.20%.
Google also came in better
- Revenues 69.8B versus a $68.96 billion expected
- EPS $1.17 versus $1.08 expected
- YouTube revenue $6.69 billion versus expected $6.65 billion expected
- advertising revenue $54.55 billion versus $53.79 billion expected
- service revenues $61.96 billion versus $61.27 billion expected
- cloud revenue $7.45 billion versus $7.46 billion expected
Shares of Alphabet are trading up around 4.1% in after-hours trading (4:07 PM ET)
In other earnings:
Texas Instruments:
- EPS $1.95 versus $1.78 expected
- revenues come in at $4.3 billion versus $4.3 billion expected
- For the next quarter see EPS at $1.62 – $1.88 versus expectations of $1.83 on revenues of $4.17 billion – $4.53 billion (expected $4.44 billion)
Shares of Texas Instruments are trading down to $167.50 versus $169.39 closing level
Visa:
- earnings-per-share $2.09 versus $1.99 expected
- revenues of $7.99 billion versus $7.79 billion expected
Visa shares are trading up $4.65 or 2.03% at $234 in after-hours trading.
Chipotle
- EPS $10.50 versus $8.92 estimate
- revenues $2.37 billion versus $2.34 billion estimate
Chipotle shares are trading up 3% at $1837.72