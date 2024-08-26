The CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella, sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft at an average price of $417.41.

That netted the CEO a cool $6M ($6,009,869.18 to be exact).

Whoop-di-do.

Nadella owns 801,331 shares as of May 2024 (and probably options for many more). His holdings of shares totals $331,342,355.

Maybe he needed a new boat or wanted to buy a house for a family member. Maybe, he owed property taxes or wanted to redo his kitchen or build a new outdoor pool?

Back in November 2021, Nadella sold 838,000 shares at an average price of $340. That sale netted $284,920,000, much higher than the 6 million from the most recent sale.

Moreover, that sale was near the high of the stock at the time. The price ultimately bottomed at the end of 2022 at $213.43 before starting its most recent run to the upside that took the price of the company to a new all-time high price of $468.35 on July 8th.

If the sale was for something material, it might mean something given his prior big sale from 2021, but for $6M dollars it's much ado about nothing.