The good news on the hurricane front is that a formation that was tracking similarly to Beryl fizzled this week but the bad news is that it's still early in hurricane season and another one has formed in the mid-Atlantic.

The NHC says a tropical depression could form by early next week and the chance of a tropical cycle in the next 7 days is 60%.

The peak of hurricane season is mid-September and this week the NOAA forecasts warm ocean temperatures will fuel an "extremely active" hurricane season with 17-24 named storms and 4-7 major hurricanes.