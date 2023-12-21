Via a Capital Economics note on how Middle East turmoil, specifically the rerouting of ships away from the Red Sea, could impact inflation

We expect the recent rise in oil prices to prove temporary, goods shortages should be avoided, and shipping costs do not look set to surge

Even if shipping disruption did cause a significant increase in firms’ input costs, soft demand and replenished stocks have weakened their pricing power to pass them onto end consumers

production of commodities won’t be affected

The materials will arrive, they will just take longer to get there