An update on the dangers shipping faces in Middle East waters, with Yemen's Houthi group claiming drone and missile attacks on a US Navy ship and two commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

US military statement:

We're aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea

The reports are of two non-military ships attacked, with one suffering extensive damage and the other whats described as light damage. The terrorists say the ships are Israeli, but Israel denies they are.

There are many moving part in the oil market at present, the risk of escalating conflict in the Middle East is one of them, a tailwind for the oil market if supply is threatened.