The selling of the dollar should be "mild" this month-end, with their model indicating the strongest sell signal to be against the euro. Meanwhile, the firm also notes that their corporate flow model suggests the euro currency to be in demand this month-end.

Just keep this in your back pocket in case, as we approach the final few trading days of June. As an aside, the time to watch for any of these shenanigans tends to be closer towards the London fix on the final day. But the flows can also crop up in the few sessions before.