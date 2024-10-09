The NHC is out with the latest forecast for Milton, some highlights
- Milton's structure changing due to strong 30-35 kt southwesterly shear
- Cloud canopy asymmetric, dry air infiltrating western circulation
- Minimum pressure up to 931 mb, intensity now 125 kt
- Expected to be major hurricane (Cat 3 or 4) at landfall tonight
- Wind field likely to expand due to interaction with front
- Moving quickly NE at 035/15 kt, expected to slow and turn ENE overnight
- Exact landfall location uncertain, even 12-24 hour forecasts can be off by 20-30 nautical miles
- Risk of devastating storm surge remains across west-central and SW Florida coast
The storm should make landfall in about 12 hours.