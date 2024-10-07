The latest data from both NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Milton continues to rapidly strengthen and has now become a Category-3 hurricane.

"The radar analysis below shows a very strong, compact inner core that continues to intensify quickly," the NHC said in its latest forecast discussion.

That forecast now shows a peak of 135 knots, which is a devastating Category-5 storm. The track has been adjusted slightly south, which could take Tampa Bay out of the direct path but it's still early for a hurricane that's expected to land on late Wednesday. In any case, Tampa is facing a storm surge in the 8-12 foot range. Already, Tampa is struggling to recover from Helene, which was the worst storm in a century to hit the region.