A heads up folks, be on alert for this latest batch of scammers:

Deceptive website and app, with a logo that resembles forexlive.com

seems to be scamming users using our brand

The website, forexlive.co.in, is not affiliated with us, and we are taking immediate action to shut it down

The warning comes from the awesome folks at Finance Magnates - a huge thank-you to them for the heads up: