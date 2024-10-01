- Missiles have been launched from a brand toward Israel.
- The 2nd wave grants missiles will reach Israel in about 75 minutes
- Iran is expected to launch 242 250 missiles in two ways at four targets in Israel, including Mossad HQ and three airbases (as per ABC News)
The script is playing out. The question is how successful is the Israeli air defense system. History suggests that it is very successful
- Missiles are entering the airspace above Tel Aviv
- There are reportedly killed 4 in an earlier terrorist attack