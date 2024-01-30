The major US indices are closing mixed with the Dow Industrial Average higher. The S&P index is near unchanged and the NASDAQ index is lower.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 133.84 points or 0.35% at 38467

S&P index fell -3.01 points or -0.06% at 4924.93

NASDAQ index fell -118.16 points or -0.76% at 15509.89.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is closing lower with a decline of -15.01 points or -0.74%.

The large-cap earnings get going with 3 big names scheduled after the close:

Microsoft

Alphabet

AMD

For Microsoft:

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Expected $2.77, up from $2.32 in the same quarter last year. That is an increase of 19.39%

Revenue: Expected $61.14 billion, up from $52.7 billion in the same quarter last year. That is an increase of 16.01%.

Intelligent Cloud Segment Revenue: Expected $25.3 billion, up from $21.5 billion in Q2 last year. That is an increase of 17.7%

Overall Microsoft Cloud Revenue: Estimated to top $32.2 billion, versus $27.1 billion last year. That is an increase of 18.81%

Productivity and Business Processes Revenue: Expected to top $19 billion, up from $17 billion in Q2 last year.

More Personal Computing Business Revenue: Expected $16.8 billion, up from $14.2 billion in the prior year.

In addition, the market will be focused on any commentary on the generative AI cloud service. Copilot for Microsoft 365,and copilot for consumers. The copilot for 365 is now available to all businesses, which removes the 300-employee requirement from earlier. The cost is $30 per user per month. Copilot for consumers costs $20 per month per user.

For Alphabet,

Earnings Per Share: $1.59, adjusted vs $1.05 last year. That is an increase of 51.4%

Revenue: $85.33 billion vs. $76.048B last year

Google Cloud: $8.94 billion vsd $7.32B last year. That represents a gain of 22% from a year ago

YouTube Ads: $9.21 billion vs $7.96B last year. That represents a gain of 16% from a year ago

Traffic Acquisition Costs: $14.1 billion.

In addition, the market will be focused on any commentary on artificial intelligence and generative AI tools integrated into the Google products.

Alphabet shares reached a high today of $153.62. That was just short of it all-time high $153.78 reached just yesterday.

For AMD:

EPS is expected at $0.77 vs $0.69 last year

Revenue is 6.126B vs $5.599B last year

Apple, Amazon and Meta will all be reported after the close on Thursday.