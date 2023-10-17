The major indices are closing mixed/near unchanged. The NASDAQ index was the biggest mover with a -0.25% fall.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average +13.11 points or 0.04% at 33997.64

S&P down 0.41 points or -0.01% at 4373.21

NASDAQ index -34.25 points or -0.25% at 13533.74

Looking at some of the big losers today:

Moderna, -6.10%

Nvidia, -4.69%

Western Digital ,-3.52%

Broadcom, -2.01%

Snowflake, -1.73%

Some gainers today included:

Dollar Tree +4.79%

First Solar +4.47%

Celcius +4.09%

Whirlpool +3.45%

Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest losers were:

Goldman Sachs, -1.57%

Intel, -1.35%

J&J, -0.91%

Apple, -0.88%

Amgen, -0.86%

The biggest winners were:

Chevron, +1.34%

Coca-Cola, +1.20%

Dow, +1.08%

Travelers, +1.05%

American Express, +1.05%

After the close, United Airlines is reporting