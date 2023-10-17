The major indices are closing mixed/near unchanged. The NASDAQ index was the biggest mover with a -0.25% fall.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average +13.11 points or 0.04% at 33997.64
  • S&P down 0.41 points or -0.01% at 4373.21
  • NASDAQ index -34.25 points or -0.25% at 13533.74

Looking at some of the big losers today:

  • Moderna, -6.10%
  • Nvidia, -4.69%
  • Western Digital ,-3.52%
  • Broadcom, -2.01%
  • Snowflake, -1.73%

Some gainers today included:

  • Dollar Tree +4.79%
  • First Solar +4.47%
  • Celcius +4.09%
  • Whirlpool +3.45%

Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest losers were:

  • Goldman Sachs, -1.57%
  • Intel, -1.35%
  • J&J, -0.91%
  • Apple, -0.88%
  • Amgen, -0.86%

The biggest winners were:

  • Chevron, +1.34%
  • Coca-Cola, +1.20%
  • Dow, +1.08%
  • Travelers, +1.05%
  • American Express, +1.05%

After the close, United Airlines is reporting

  • Earnings-per-share $3.65 versus $3.35 estimate
  • Revenues $14.48 billion versus $14.44 billion estimate
  • Average fuel costs $2.95
  • Q4 EPS guide $1.50 – $1.80 versus $2.06 consensus
  • Revenue guide up 9 – 10.5%
  • For the fiscal fiscal year estimate $9.55 – $9.85 per share
  • Shares of United are trading down -3%