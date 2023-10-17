The major indices are closing mixed/near unchanged. The NASDAQ index was the biggest mover with a -0.25% fall.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average +13.11 points or 0.04% at 33997.64
- S&P down 0.41 points or -0.01% at 4373.21
- NASDAQ index -34.25 points or -0.25% at 13533.74
Looking at some of the big losers today:
- Moderna, -6.10%
- Nvidia, -4.69%
- Western Digital ,-3.52%
- Broadcom, -2.01%
- Snowflake, -1.73%
Some gainers today included:
- Dollar Tree +4.79%
- First Solar +4.47%
- Celcius +4.09%
- Whirlpool +3.45%
Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest losers were:
- Goldman Sachs, -1.57%
- Intel, -1.35%
- J&J, -0.91%
- Apple, -0.88%
- Amgen, -0.86%
The biggest winners were:
- Chevron, +1.34%
- Coca-Cola, +1.20%
- Dow, +1.08%
- Travelers, +1.05%
- American Express, +1.05%
After the close, United Airlines is reporting
- Earnings-per-share $3.65 versus $3.35 estimate
- Revenues $14.48 billion versus $14.44 billion estimate
- Average fuel costs $2.95
- Q4 EPS guide $1.50 – $1.80 versus $2.06 consensus
- Revenue guide up 9 – 10.5%
- For the fiscal fiscal year estimate $9.55 – $9.85 per share
- Shares of United are trading down -3%