The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results. The NASDAQ index led the gains. The S&P was near unchanged while the Dow industrial average was the worst performer.

The final review showing:

Dow Industrial Average fell -0.30% at 38571.04

S&P index rose 5.91 points or 0.11% at 5283.41

NASDAQ index rose 93.65 points or 0.86% at 16828.67

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -10.44 points or -0.50% at 2059.68. That was despite lower rates today. Instead the focus was on the potential for slower growth.