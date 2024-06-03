The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results. The NASDAQ index led the gains. The S&P was near unchanged while the Dow industrial average was the worst performer.
The final review showing:
- Dow Industrial Average Ridge felt minus 115.29.2 or -0.30% at 38571.04
- S&P index rose 5.91 points or 0.11% at 5283.41
- NASDAQ index rose 93.65 points or 0.86% at 16828.67
The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -10.44 points or -0.50% at 2059.68. That was despite lower rates today. Instead the focus was on the potential for slower growth.