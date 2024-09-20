The major US stock indices are closing the day with mixed results. It was triple witching hour so there was some end-of-day volatility, that could have impacted the price action.

At the ending bell, the Dow industrial average is closing higher. The broader S&P and NASDAQ indices are closing lower. They small-cap Russell 2000 was the worst performer today with a decline of -1.10%.

Below is a snapshot of the closing levels:

Dow industrial average rose 38.17 points or 0.09% at 42063.36

S&P index fell -11.09 points or -0.19% at 5702.55

NASDAQ index fell -65.66 points or -0.36% at 17948.32

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -24.81 points or -1.10% at 2227.88

For the week: