The major US stock indices are closing mostly higher with the NASDAQ index the laggard. Even the Russell 2000 is in positive territory. The gains come ahead of the US PPI final demand data on Tuesday. The CPI inflation data will be released on Wednesday.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 358.67 points or 0.86% at 42297.12

S&P index rose 9.18 points or 0.16% at 5836.22

NASDAQ index fell -73.53 points or -0.38% at 19088.10

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 5.17 points or 0.24% at 2194.40.

Although the results are mixed, the day could've been much worse. At session lows