The US stock day is ending mixed to start the new trading week. Dow industrial average

Dow industrial average fell -55.39 points or -0.13% at 43389.60.

S&P index rose 23.00 points or 0.39% and 5893.62.

NASDAQ index rose 111.69 points or 0.60% and 18791.81

Russell 2000 rose 2.505 points or 0.11% at 2306.34

Shares of Nvidia fell -1.29% in trading today on reports it's Blackwell chip tended to overheat. Nvidia earnings will be released on Wednesday after the close.

Other magnificent 7 shares so Amazon shares are -0.45%, but Tesla shares up 5.62%. Alphabet rose 1.63% and Apple rose 1.34%. Meta-was near unchanged.