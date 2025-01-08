The major US indices are ending the day mixed with the Dow and S&P higher, and the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 lower. Trading conditions were up and down volatile.

Tomorrow the stock markets will be close in respect to former Pres. Jimmy Carter's funeral. That will lead into the US jobs report on Friday.

The snapshot of closing levels shows:

Dow Industrial Average rose 106.84 points or 0.26% at 42635.20

S&P index up 921 points or 0.16% have 5918.24

NASDAQ index down -10.80 points or -0.06% at 19478.88.

Russell 2000-10.4 points or -0.48% at 2239.96

some big losers today included:

Moderno -9.17%

super microcomputer -5.15%

Papa Johns -4.96%

Rivian -4.95%

AMD -4.31%

Dollar Tree, -4.05%

Some winners today: