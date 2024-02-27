The US stock market is open and the major indices are mixed/modestly changed for the day. The Dow 30 is lower to start the trading day. The NASDAQ index is higher. The S&P is a little higher but near unchanged.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average down -58.57 points or -0.15% at 39010.67

S&P index up 3.17 points or 0.06% at 5072.71

NASDAQ index up 44.38 points or 0.28% at 16020.63.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is the biggest gainer with a rise of 19.17 points or 0.94% at 2048.28.

In the US debt market, yields have shifted a bit more to the upside but only modestly from the early US session where yields were down -2 to --3 basis points. Currently:

2-year yield 4.697% -1.9 basis points

5-year yield 4.306% -0.8 basis points

10 year yield 4.295% -0.4 basis points

30-year yield 4.420% +0.2 basis points

Bitcoin continues to push to the upside. The price is currently at $57,318 (up about 5% on the day). The high price reached $57,449. Bitcoin is getting more more attention and indications are there have been increases in volumes and investment into the digital currency. The price is trading at the highest level since November 2021. The all-time high price for bitcoin was near the $69,000 level

Crude oil is trading up $0.41 or 0.51% at $78.00.