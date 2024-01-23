The major US stock indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow Industrial Average is down as 3M disappoints with their guidance (-9.46%). The S&P is up modestly as is the NASDAQ index. Yesterday both the S&P and the Dow industrial average closed at record levels.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average -94.68 points or -0.25% at 37907.14

S&P index up 4.10 points or +0.08% at 4854.54

NASDAQ index of 24.62 points or 0.16% at 15384.90

US yields are higher:

two year yield 4.418% +4.3 basis points

5-year yield 4.061% +4.7 basis points

10 year yield 4.145% +5.1 basis points

30-year yield 4.373% +5.7 basis points

Crude oil is trading down -$0.46 or -0.60% at $74.30.

Gold is trading at $2.61 or 0.14% at $2024.

Bitcoin remains under pressure with the price is trading at $38,694.