The major US stock indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow Industrial Average is down as 3M disappoints with their guidance (-9.46%). The S&P is up modestly as is the NASDAQ index. Yesterday both the S&P and the Dow industrial average closed at record levels.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average -94.68 points or -0.25% at 37907.14
- S&P index up 4.10 points or +0.08% at 4854.54
- NASDAQ index of 24.62 points or 0.16% at 15384.90
US yields are higher:
- two year yield 4.418% +4.3 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.061% +4.7 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.145% +5.1 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.373% +5.7 basis points
Crude oil is trading down -$0.46 or -0.60% at $74.30.
Gold is trading at $2.61 or 0.14% at $2024.
Bitcoin remains under pressure with the price is trading at $38,694.