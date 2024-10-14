The major US stock indices are opening up with mixed sentiment.

The S&P index is working on it 46 record close

The Dow industrial average closed at a record level on Friday but is trading lower today

The NASDAQ index is leading the upside with a gain of 0.6%

The Russell 2000 is also modestly lower at the start of trading

A snapshot of the market four minutes into the open showing:

Dow industrial average at -108.30 points or -0.25% at 42755.56

S&P index up 20.95 points or 0.36% at 5835.98.

NASDAQ index up 117.23 points or 0.64% at 18460.17.

Russell 2000 and -2.49 points or -0.11% has 2231.92

US debt markets are closed today in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. Canada markets are also closed for Thanksgiving.

