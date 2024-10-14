The major US stock indices are opening up with mixed sentiment.
- The S&P index is working on it 46 record close
- The Dow industrial average closed at a record level on Friday but is trading lower today
- The NASDAQ index is leading the upside with a gain of 0.6%
- The Russell 2000 is also modestly lower at the start of trading
A snapshot of the market four minutes into the open showing:
- Dow industrial average at -108.30 points or -0.25% at 42755.56
- S&P index up 20.95 points or 0.36% at 5835.98.
- NASDAQ index up 117.23 points or 0.64% at 18460.17.
- Russell 2000 and -2.49 points or -0.11% has 2231.92
US debt markets are closed today in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. Canada markets are also closed for Thanksgiving.
Some stories:
- Boeing faces struggles, including job cuts and debt issues; JPMorgan kept an overweight rating but lowered its price target to $195.
- China’s ambiguous stimulus talks contrasted with military drills near Taiwan, raising concerns of potential conflict over Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. Only shares are trading down -2.96% in early trading
- Positive Apple news: JPMorgan sees iPhone demand rebounding, and Evercore ISI added Apple to its "Tactical Outperform" list, citing low expectations.. Apple shares are trading up 1.58%
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar to sell-equivalent, lowering its price target to $332, while JPMorgan raised its target to $500, maintaining an overweight rating. Caterpillar shares are trading down -3.23% and on pace for its worst day since September 3.