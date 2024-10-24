The major US stock indices are trading mixed with the broader indices (S&P and NASDAQ) higher. The Dow industrial average is lower. The Dow industrial average is reacting to sharp declines in:

  • IBM: -6.70%
  • Honeywell: -4.44%
  • Boeing: -2.02%. Boeing machinists rejected a new labor contract that included wage increases of 35% over four years
  • Verizon: -2.11%

A snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the open issue showing:

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA): down -129.75 points, or -0.31%, at 42,385.20
  • S&P 500: up 11.80 points, or 0.20%, at 5,809.22
  • Nasdaq Composite: up 101.53 points, or 0.56%, at 18,378.18
  • Russell 2000 up 9.9660 points, or 0.45%, at 2,223.80

Tesla shares are higher.

  • · Shares are trading up 16.96%
  • · Beat quarterly EPS, missed on revenue.
  • · But, Elon Musk predicted 20-30% vehicle growth next year, citing lower-cost vehicles and autonomy.

US yields are lower on the day but off their lowest levels after stronger initial jobless claims. The S&P global indices also came in marginally higher for the flesh estimates.

  • 2 year yield 4.072%, -1.2 basis points
  • 5 year yield 4.042%, -1.4 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.239%, -0.2 basis points
  • 30 year yield 4.514%, -0.1 basis points