The major US stock indices are trading mixed with the broader indices (S&P and NASDAQ) higher. The Dow industrial average is lower. The Dow industrial average is reacting to sharp declines in:

IBM: -6.70%

Honeywell: -4.44%

Boeing: -2.02%. Boeing machinists rejected a new labor contract that included wage increases of 35% over four years

Verizon: -2.11%

A snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the open issue showing:

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA): down -129.75 points, or -0.31%, at 42,385.20

S&P 500: up 11.80 points, or 0.20%, at 5,809.22

Nasdaq Composite: up 101.53 points, or 0.56%, at 18,378.18

Russell 2000 up 9.9660 points, or 0.45%, at 2,223.80

Tesla shares are higher.

· Shares are trading up 16.96%

· Beat quarterly EPS, missed on revenue.

· But, Elon Musk predicted 20-30% vehicle growth next year, citing lower-cost vehicles and autonomy.

US yields are lower on the day but off their lowest levels after stronger initial jobless claims. The S&P global indices also came in marginally higher for the flesh estimates.