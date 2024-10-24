The major US stock indices are trading mixed with the broader indices (S&P and NASDAQ) higher. The Dow industrial average is lower. The Dow industrial average is reacting to sharp declines in:
- IBM: -6.70%
- Honeywell: -4.44%
- Boeing: -2.02%. Boeing machinists rejected a new labor contract that included wage increases of 35% over four years
- Verizon: -2.11%
A snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the open issue showing:
- Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA): down -129.75 points, or -0.31%, at 42,385.20
- S&P 500: up 11.80 points, or 0.20%, at 5,809.22
- Nasdaq Composite: up 101.53 points, or 0.56%, at 18,378.18
- Russell 2000 up 9.9660 points, or 0.45%, at 2,223.80
Tesla shares are higher.
- · Shares are trading up 16.96%
- · Beat quarterly EPS, missed on revenue.
- · But, Elon Musk predicted 20-30% vehicle growth next year, citing lower-cost vehicles and autonomy.
US yields are lower on the day but off their lowest levels after stronger initial jobless claims. The S&P global indices also came in marginally higher for the flesh estimates.
- 2 year yield 4.072%, -1.2 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.042%, -1.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.239%, -0.2 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.514%, -0.1 basis points