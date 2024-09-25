The major US stock indices are trading mixed at the open:
- Dow industrial average is trading down -32 points or -0.08% at 42179.
- S&P is up 3.55 points or 0.06% at 5736.31
- NASDAQ index is up 20.13 points or 0.11% at 18093.58
The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -4 points or -0.18% at 2219.96
Some winners at the open:
- DoorDash +2.33%
- Arm HOlding +2.33%
- Worthington industries +2.29%
- Delta, +1.84%
- Nvidia +1.73%
- Super Microcomputers +1.29%
- United airlines +1.30%
- Snowflake +1.16%
- AMD +1.0%
Losers:
- GM -5.76%
- Rivian, -4.86%
- Ford, -4.28%
- Alibaba, -2.62%
- Papa Johns, -1.65%
- Stellantis, -1.41%
- Exxon -1.10%