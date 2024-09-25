The major US stock indices are trading mixed at the open:

Dow industrial average is trading down -32 points or -0.08% at 42179.

S&P is up 3.55 points or 0.06% at 5736.31

NASDAQ index is up 20.13 points or 0.11% at 18093.58

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -4 points or -0.18% at 2219.96

Some winners at the open:

DoorDash +2.33%

Arm HOlding +2.33%

Worthington industries +2.29%

Delta, +1.84%

Nvidia +1.73%

Super Microcomputers +1.29%

United airlines +1.30%

Snowflake +1.16%

AMD +1.0%

Losers: