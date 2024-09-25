The major US stock indices are trading mixed at the open:

  • Dow industrial average is trading down -32 points or -0.08% at 42179.
  • S&P is up 3.55 points or 0.06% at 5736.31
  • NASDAQ index is up 20.13 points or 0.11% at 18093.58

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -4 points or -0.18% at 2219.96

Some winners at the open:

  • DoorDash +2.33%
  • Arm HOlding +2.33%
  • Worthington industries +2.29%
  • Delta, +1.84%
  • Nvidia +1.73%
  • Super Microcomputers +1.29%
  • United airlines +1.30%
  • Snowflake +1.16%
  • AMD +1.0%

Losers:

  • GM -5.76%
  • Rivian, -4.86%
  • Ford, -4.28%
  • Alibaba, -2.62%
  • Papa Johns, -1.65%
  • Stellantis, -1.41%
  • Exxon -1.10%