The major US stock indices are mixed in early US trading. Yesterday the stock markets were closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Friday, the NASDAQ index closed at a record level. Today, that index is on pace for another record close. The NASDAQ index remains below its record close level from last week at 5321.42.

Please step show the market 12 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average urges down -100 points or -0.26% at 38972.

S&P index is up 6.84 points or 0.13% at 5311.72

NASDAQ index is up 69.34 points or 0.41% at 16991.17.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 10.68 points or 0.52% at 2080.34.

Nvidia shares are trading at $53 at or 4.97% at $1117. Apple shares are up two dollars or 1.03% at $192.

