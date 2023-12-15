The major US stock indices are trading mixed at the open:
- Dow Industrial Average is trading down -59 points or -0.16% at 37189.2 to
- S&P index down -9.45 points or -0.20% at 4710.09
- Nasdaq index is trading up 35.22 points or 0.24% at 14796.78
The Russell 2000 which outpaced the major indices yesterday, is up modestly today. The index is trading up 2.75 points or 0.14% at 2003.
Looking at US yields:
- 2 year yield 4.430%, 3.1 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.919% +0.9 basis points
- 10-year yield 3.99% -0.2 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.043% -1.0 basis points