The major US stock indices are trading mixed at the open:

Dow Industrial Average is trading down -59 points or -0.16% at 37189.2 to

S&P index down -9.45 points or -0.20% at 4710.09

Nasdaq index is trading up 35.22 points or 0.24% at 14796.78

The Russell 2000 which outpaced the major indices yesterday, is up modestly today. The index is trading up 2.75 points or 0.14% at 2003.

Looking at US yields: