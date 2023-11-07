The major US stock indices are trading mixed at the open. The NASDAQ is working on a 7-day up streak. The Dow industrial average and the S&P index have been up for 6 consecutive days. Those streaks are in jeopardy today.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average is down -60 points or -0.19% at 34028

S&P index down -10.29 points or -0.23% at 4356.10

NASDAQ index up 2 points or 0.02% at 13521

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower after bouncing higher yesterday:

2-year yield 4.932%, -0.7 basis points

5-year yield 4.564% -4.3 basis points

10-year yield 4.603% -5.8 basis points

30-year yield 4.761% -7.0 basis points

Looking at other markets: