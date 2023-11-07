The major US stock indices are trading mixed at the open. The NASDAQ is working on a 7-day up streak. The Dow industrial average and the S&P index have been up for 6 consecutive days. Those streaks are in jeopardy today.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average is down -60 points or -0.19% at 34028
- S&P index down -10.29 points or -0.23% at 4356.10
- NASDAQ index up 2 points or 0.02% at 13521
Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower after bouncing higher yesterday:
- 2-year yield 4.932%, -0.7 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.564% -4.3 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.603% -5.8 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.761% -7.0 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is trading down -$2.01 at $78.72. A low price just extended to $78.57
- Spot gold is down $13.40 or -0.68% at $1964.20
- Silver is down $0.48 or -2.12% or $22.52
- Bitcoin is back below the $35,000 level at $34,763. The price of bitcoin moved above the $30,000 level on October 23, and reached a high last week at $35,968. It has been waffling between $34,132 and $35,396 over the last 5 trading days.