Equity futures are trading mostly mixed this morning (not too surprising with a quiet calendar today and this week).

It's been a fight between the Hang Seng (supported by real es and ASX200 (helped by stronger performance in real estate and tech) for the top spot this morning, with the majority of EMEA and US equity futures are trading very close to flat.

The biggest losers so far has been the CN50 and the Nikkei (both down over 1% at the time of writing). For the Nikkei the weakness is mostly likely coming from the stronger JPY we've seen so far this morning.

It's not a very exciting calendar for the week ahead, so we might be seeing more of this sort of price action throughout the week.