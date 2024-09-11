The European indices are closing with mixed results for September 11.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- German DAX, +0.34%
- France's CAC, -0.14%
- UK's FTSE 100 -0.15%
- Spain's Ibex +0.67%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.12%
As London/European traders look to exit, the Dow leads the decline. The NASDAQ is now marginally higher in up and down trading.
- Dow industrial average is down -450 points ( it was down -700 points at lows) or -1.08% at 40,300
- S&P index is down -34 points or -0.61%
- NASDAQ index is now up 17 points or 0.10% at 17042
Meanwhile yields in the US have now turned positive ahead of the 10 year note auction at 1 PM:
- 2 year yield 3.637%, +2 point basis points.
- 5-year yield 3.448%, +2.1 basis points.
- 10 year yield 3.659%, +1.5 basis points.
- 30 year yield 3.966%, +1.3 basis points