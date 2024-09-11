The European indices are closing with mixed results for September 11.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, +0.34%

France's CAC, -0.14%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.15%

Spain's Ibex +0.67%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.12%

As London/European traders look to exit, the Dow leads the decline. The NASDAQ is now marginally higher in up and down trading.

Dow industrial average is down -450 points ( it was down -700 points at lows) or -1.08% at 40,300

S&P index is down -34 points or -0.61%

NASDAQ index is now up 17 points or 0.10% at 17042

Meanwhile yields in the US have now turned positive ahead of the 10 year note auction at 1 PM: