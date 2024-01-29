The major European indices are closing mostly lower.:

  • German DAX -0.15%
  • France CAC +0.06%
  • UK FTSE 100 unchanged
  • Spain's Ibex -0.45%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.57%

as European traders exit for the day, US stocks are mixed:

  • Dow Industrial Average -4.11 points or -0.01% at 38105
  • S&P index +2.5 points or +0.05% at 4893.46
  • NASDAQ index +34.67 points or 0.22% at 15490.07

US yields are lower:

  • 2 year yield 4.336% -2.8 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.006% -5.4 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.102% -5.7 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.342% -4.7 basis points

European yields are also lower with the benchmark 10 year yields down on the day:

  • Germany 2.237%, -6.5 basis points
  • France 2.722%, -6.9 basis points
  • UK 3.894%, -7.1 basis points
  • Spain 3.135%, -7.1 basis points
  • Italy 3.742%, -8.4 basis points