The major European indices are closing mostly lower.:
- German DAX -0.15%
- France CAC +0.06%
- UK FTSE 100 unchanged
- Spain's Ibex -0.45%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.57%
as European traders exit for the day, US stocks are mixed:
- Dow Industrial Average -4.11 points or -0.01% at 38105
- S&P index +2.5 points or +0.05% at 4893.46
- NASDAQ index +34.67 points or 0.22% at 15490.07
US yields are lower:
- 2 year yield 4.336% -2.8 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.006% -5.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.102% -5.7 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.342% -4.7 basis points
European yields are also lower with the benchmark 10 year yields down on the day:
- Germany 2.237%, -6.5 basis points
- France 2.722%, -6.9 basis points
- UK 3.894%, -7.1 basis points
- Spain 3.135%, -7.1 basis points
- Italy 3.742%, -8.4 basis points