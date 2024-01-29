The major European indices are closing mostly lower.:

German DAX -0.15%

France CAC +0.06%

UK FTSE 100 unchanged

Spain's Ibex -0.45%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.57%

as European traders exit for the day, US stocks are mixed:

Dow Industrial Average -4.11 points or -0.01% at 38105

S&P index +2.5 points or +0.05% at 4893.46

NASDAQ index +34.67 points or 0.22% at 15490.07

US yields are lower:

2 year yield 4.336% -2.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.006% -5.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.102% -5.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.342% -4.7 basis points

European yields are also lower with the benchmark 10 year yields down on the day: