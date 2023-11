Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

It's a mixed and more tentative start to the session for European stocks, following the gains from yesterday. US futures are also little changed and flattish, not offering much direction to work with for now. But if anything else, keep an eye out on the bond market as 10-year Treasury yields are down 4 bps to 4.496% currently.