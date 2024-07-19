The major US indices continue to see changes in flows. Today, the Dow and the Russell 2000 are down. The S&P and NASDAQ indices are higher.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average average -240 points or -0.58% at 40425
- S&P index up 3.14 points or 0.05% at 5547.70
- NASDAQ up +38.83 points or 0.22% at 17912.36
The small-cap Russell 2000 is getting hit with a decline of -41.38 points or -1.85% at 2198.28.
For the trading week, the indices are mixed:
- Dow Industrial Average average +1.13%
- S&P index -1.21%
- NASDAQ index -2.73%
- Russell 2000 +2.37%
Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher:
- 2-year yield 4.510%, +5.0 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.166%, +6.3 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.246%, +5.9 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.458%, +5.2 basis points