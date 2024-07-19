The major US indices continue to see changes in flows. Today, the Dow and the Russell 2000 are down. The S&P and NASDAQ indices are higher.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average average -240 points or -0.58% at 40425

S&P index up 3.14 points or 0.05% at 5547.70

NASDAQ up +38.83 points or 0.22% at 17912.36

The small-cap Russell 2000 is getting hit with a decline of -41.38 points or -1.85% at 2198.28.

For the trading week, the indices are mixed:

Dow Industrial Average average +1.13%

S&P index -1.21%

NASDAQ index -2.73%

Russell 2000 +2.37%

Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher: