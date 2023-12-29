The major US indices are mixed/little changed in early trading. That risk is the eight-week winning streak heading into the last trading day/week of the year.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 34.18 points or 0.09% at 37744.29

S&P index up 1.98 points or 0.04% at 4785.34

Nasdaq index -2.30 points or -0.02% at 15092.84.

Yesterday Dow Industrial Average closed at a new all-time high close. The S&P index that within about three points of its all-time high closing level at 4796.57. The intraday all-time high price for the S&P is 4818.62.

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average is up 0.92%

S&P index is up 0.67%

Nasdaq index is up 0.71%

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is trading down -2.586 points or -0.13% at 2055.72. For the trading week, the index is up 1.07%.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are marginally higher: