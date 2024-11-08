The US major indices are trading marginally higher to start the final day of the trading week which included a presidential election and Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The markets are cheering the Pres. Trump victory with solid gains this week. There may be a little slowing today, but still it is not a bad day.

Dow industrial average up 85.10 points or 0.19% at 43814.44

S&P index up 8.02 points or 0.13% at 5981.12

NASDAQ index is now trading down -15.88 points or -0.08% at 19253.57

THe small cap Russell 2000 is up 5.14 points or 0.22% at 2387.83

For the trading week, the gains were led by the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq index (working on a 3 day win streak)

Dow industrial average is up 4.24%

S&P index is up 4.47%

NASDAQ index is up 5.67%

Russell 2000 is up 7.97%

The US yields are lower today and ironically the 10 year yield is down for the trading week.

2-year yield 4.218%, -0.2 basis points

5-year yield 4.166%, -2.4 basis points

10-year yield 4.300%, -4.3 basis points

30-year yield 4.487%, -5.6 basis points

A week ago, the 10-year yield closed at 4.38%. The two-year yield is unchanged on the week at 4.21%

Looking at other markets: