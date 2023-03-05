Mark Mobius is an emerging markets fund manager. He founded Mobius Capital Partners.

Mobius spoke on Fox (report comes via Reuters):

"I have an account with HSBC in Shanghai. I can't take my money out. The government is restricting flow of money out of the country,"

"I can't get an explanation of why they're doing this ... They're putting all kinds of barriers. They don't say: No, you can't get your money out. But they say: give us all the records from 20 years of how you made this money ... This is crazy."

I posted earlier on China's disappointing GDP target for this year, saying it's a negative for China and China proxy assets. So is this news, Big time.