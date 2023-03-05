Mark Mobius is an emerging markets fund manager. He founded Mobius Capital Partners.
Mobius spoke on Fox (report comes via Reuters):
- "I have an account with HSBC in Shanghai. I can't take my money out. The government is restricting flow of money out of the country,"
- "I can't get an explanation of why they're doing this ... They're putting all kinds of barriers. They don't say: No, you can't get your money out. But they say: give us all the records from 20 years of how you made this money ... This is crazy."
I posted earlier on China's disappointing GDP target for this year, saying it's a negative for China and China proxy assets. So is this news, Big time.