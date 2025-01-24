The major US stock indices are little changed in early trading. The Dow industrial average is down modestly. The S&P and NASDAQ index is our little changed and trading above or below unchanged.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -48.42 points or -0.11% at 44516.65.

S&P index +1.96 points or 0.03% at 6120.67. The S&P closed at a record level yesterday for the first time in 2025. Anything positive today is a new record close.

NASDAQ index +4.25 points or 0.02% at 20057.92.

Russell 2000 down -3.47 points or -0.15% at 2311.12.

Meta shares moved lower in premarket trading on increased capital expenditures announced by Mark Zuckerberg. However shares are now trading up $7.81 or 1.2% at $644.34. That is a new record