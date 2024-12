The major currency pairs are off and running....well walking.... with modest changes to start the new trading week. Versus the USD:

EUR +0.06%

JPY -0.08%

GBP+0.03%

CHF Unchanged

CAD -0.08%

AUD-0.05%

NZD +0.03%

Bitcoin closed on Friday at $97,512 and the digital currency is trading at $97,522 after reaching a high of $97,880 (today) and a low at $95,758 (on Saturday).