The three major stock indices closed at record levels yesterday after sharp gains to the upside.
Today, the price action is little changed/mixed.
A snapshot of market 15 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average down -6 points or -0.04% at 39898
- S&P index is up 4.32 points or 0.08% at 5312.38
- NASDAQ index is up 13.29 points or 0.08% at 16755.90.
The US yields are now higher after the dump of data today. Initial jobless claims came off their high levels from last week.
- 2 year yield 4.782%, +4.7 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.392%, +3.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.371%, +1.5 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.5.3 percent, +0.3 basis points