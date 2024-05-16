The three major stock indices closed at record levels yesterday after sharp gains to the upside.

Today, the price action is little changed/mixed.

A snapshot of market 15 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average down -6 points or -0.04% at 39898

S&P index is up 4.32 points or 0.08% at 5312.38

NASDAQ index is up 13.29 points or 0.08% at 16755.90.

The US yields are now higher after the dump of data today. Initial jobless claims came off their high levels from last week.