The US stocks are open and the major indices are modest the lower/higher.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average average -56 points or -0.15% at 40352
- S&P index -4.42 points or -0.07% at 5560.30
- nanoseconds -36 points or -0.20% at 17971
The RUSSELL 2000 is down -12.08 points are -0.54% at 2208.51
After the close both Alphabet and Tessa will report their earnings. Alphabet shares are currently up 0.27%. Tesla shares her up 0.70%.
In the US debt market, yields are lower by a basis point or two:
- 2-year yield 4.512%, -1.0 basis points
- 5-year 4.166%, -1.3 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.246%, -1.3 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.471%, -0.7 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is down once again. The price is down - $0.96 or -1.23% at $77.52.
- Gold is up $5.64 or 0.24% at 2401.84
- Silver is down $0.15 or -0.52% at $28.94
- Bitcoin is a lower trading at $66,600. The low price reached $66,122 and a high price reached $67,776