The US stocks are open and the major indices are modest the lower/higher.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average average -56 points or -0.15% at 40352

S&P index -4.42 points or -0.07% at 5560.30

nanoseconds -36 points or -0.20% at 17971

The RUSSELL 2000 is down -12.08 points are -0.54% at 2208.51

After the close both Alphabet and Tessa will report their earnings. Alphabet shares are currently up 0.27%. Tesla shares her up 0.70%.

In the US debt market, yields are lower by a basis point or two:

2-year yield 4.512%, -1.0 basis points

5-year 4.166%, -1.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.246%, -1.3 basis points

30-year yield 4.471%, -0.7 basis points

Looking at other markets: