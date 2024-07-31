Before and After the FOMC decision (2:08 PM ET):

US yields have moved marginally higher:

2-year yield went from 4.367% to 4.379%, +1.2 basement

5-year yield went from 4.021% to 4.034%, +1.3 basis points

10 year yield went from 4.112% to 4.127%, +1.5 basis points

30-year yield one from 4.361% to 4.373%, +1.2 basis points

US stocks are higher (2:10 PM ET)

Dow Industrial Average average went from 41001.80 to 41011.39, +9.59 points.

S&P index went from 5518.48 to 5521.94, +3.46 points

NASDAQ index went from 17537.21 to 17559.66, +22.45 points

The USD went modestly higher (2:11 PM ET)