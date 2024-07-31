Before and After the FOMC decision (2:08 PM ET):
US yields have moved marginally higher:
- 2-year yield went from 4.367% to 4.379%, +1.2 basement
- 5-year yield went from 4.021% to 4.034%, +1.3 basis points
- 10 year yield went from 4.112% to 4.127%, +1.5 basis points
- 30-year yield one from 4.361% to 4.373%, +1.2 basis points
US stocks are higher (2:10 PM ET)
- Dow Industrial Average average went from 41001.80 to 41011.39, +9.59 points.
- S&P index went from 5518.48 to 5521.94, +3.46 points
- NASDAQ index went from 17537.21 to 17559.66, +22.45 points
The USD went modestly higher (2:11 PM ET)
- EURUSD went from 1.0815 to 1.0808 (- 7 pips)
- USDJPY went from 150.85 to 151.09 (+24 pips)
- GBPUSD went from 1.2834 to 1.2829 (-5 pips)
- USDCHF went from 0.8804 to 0.8812 (+8 pips)
- USDCAD went from 1.3809 to 1.3814 (+5 pips)
- AUDUSD went from 0.6529 to 0.6522 (-7 pips)
- NZDUSD went from 0.5948 to 0.5936 (-12 pips)