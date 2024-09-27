The US PCE data was better than expected but the market is having trouble rallying hard. Is it a movement out of the US into China. Europe and strong gains this week as well. Is it sell the news? Having said that, the S&P and Dow indices are trading at new all-time highs. They just aren't running

In a few weeks, the earnings calendar will restart with financials. Before you know it, we will be focused on those earnings once again AND the expectations going forward.

A snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the open showing:

Dow industrial average up 154.67 points or 0.37% at 42329.78

S&P index and 5.59 points or 0.10% at 5750.96

NASDAQ index is 2.86 points or 0.02% 21 93.15

The small-cap Russell 2000 is benefiting with a 20.00.0.91 percent at 2229.87.