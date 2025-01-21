Atsushi Mimura is Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, AKA 'top currency diplomat'.
Japan's finance ministry is the relevant authority in Japan for ordering intervention in the JPY. Mimura has taken over from Kanda in charge of the relevant department, so it's him who would be directing Bank of Japan intervention, should it come to that.
Mimura spoke with Reuters:
- Japan's economy beyond April appears "not that bad," supported by business investments.
- Japan's real consumption appears weak.
- Must closely watch the next US administration's moves, when asked about forex.
- No comment on BOJ's monetary policies.