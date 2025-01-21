Atsushi Mimura is Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, AKA 'top currency diplomat'.

Japan's finance ministry is the relevant authority in Japan for ordering intervention in the JPY. Mimura has taken over from Kanda in charge of the relevant department, so it's him who would be directing Bank of Japan intervention, should it come to that.

Mimura spoke with Reuters:

US economy outlook up to Trump’s macroeconomic policies

Need to closely watch if China’s recent export strength will continue

Inclined not to comment on individual cases, when asked about Nippon Steel-US